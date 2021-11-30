'Status quo' for now in Sask., as new coronavirus variant makes its way into Canada

Saskatchewan's health minister told reporters Monday that for now, things are business as usual as a new coronavirus variant begins to make itself known.

Minister Paul Merriman said Saskatchewan is ready to test for the new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, but nothing is changing right now.

"I met with Dr. Shahab specifically on this [topic] this morning to get his point of view," Merriman said, referencing the province's chief medical officer of health.

"He's keeping a very, very close eye to make sure when we do get some information, that we'll be able to give that out to the general public, but right now, it's status quo."

Both Ontario and Quebec have confirmed omicron cases and are monitoring about 500 other recent travellers. It's not known how effective current vaccines are against the new variant, though existing vaccines are likely to offer some protection. Producers are ready to prepare new versions.

Within a few weeks, researchers could have early answers on whether omicron can evade protection from vaccines. Initial data will come from lab tests of blood samples from vaccinated people or lab animals, analyzing antibodies in the samples after exposure to the new variant.

According to Merriman, travellers to recent hot spots will be alerted by the federal government.

"With every variant that's come along, we've wanted to make sure that we're doing our own personal risk assessment and the best thing to be able to defend yourself against these variants is get vaccinated," Merriman said.