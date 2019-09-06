Thousands more people have found jobs in Sask., StatsCan says

Saskatchewan's employment rate is up, according to the latest seasonally adjusted numbers from Statistics Canada.

The numbers show unemployment fell by about 2,300 people between July and August, cutting the unemployment rate to 5.1 per cent from 5.3 the month before.

Canada's national unemployment rate is 5.7 per cent, which is unchanged from last month's data.

StatsCan says more people between the ages of 15 and 24, and 55+ were working in August nationally.

The number of unemployed people also dropped by 9,600 people between August 2018 and August 2019. Part-time employees rose by 2,300 between July and August.

The numbers indicate that there were about 5,300 more people with full-time employment in August compared to the month prior. That number jumps to 4,700 more people with full-time employment for August, year-over-year.