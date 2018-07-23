Gun violence in Sask. up by 47% in 2017: StatsCan

Gun violence and rural crime in Saskatchewan saw significant increases last year, despite a drop in the overall rate of serious crimes, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.

Gun violence was up 47 per cent while rural crime increased by 36 per cent. Most of the increase in gun violence numbers stemmed from rural incidents. Gun violence was up by 71 per cent in areas where the RCMP have jurisdiction, such as areas without their own municipal police service.

Overall, serious crimes in the province declined by six per cent in 2017.

In areas where the RCMP had jurisdiction, homicides were down to 22 from 35 in 2016.

Crimes were down overall in Saskatoon and Regina.

RCMP said that while the rate of gun violence in 2017 is concerning, there was a decline in the first half of 2018. RCMP did not say how much the rate declined.

Insp. John Sutherland, Battlefords RCMP Detachment Commander, said is a news release that addressing social issues is key to reducing crime rates.

"We cannot arrest our way out of these issues. We must stop the cycle of using the police to arrest and incarcerate people with addictions and mental health issues," he said.