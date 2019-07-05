Sask. job numbers promising in latest StatsCan report

Saskatchewan's unemployment rate dropped to 5.1 per cent in June, a 0.1 per cent decrease from May, according to the latest labour force survey by Statistics Canada.

Canada's national unemployment rate, by comparison, sits at 5.4 per cent.

The survey, which uses seasonally-adjusted data to account for things like students going back to school in the fall, shows that there were about 9,300 more jobs in Sask. last month than the same time last year.

The province added about 2,500 new jobs from May to June. Most of those new jobs were in the accommodation and food services industry, the survey states.

About 5,000 of those 9,300 more year-over-year jobs are full-time positions, while the remaining 4,200 are part-time.

The survey's results garnered praise from the province's Ministry of Immigration and Career training.

"Even though our province's economy is facing significant external headwinds, job creators continue to have confidence in the fundamentals of our diversified economy," said Minister Jeremy Harrison in a news release.