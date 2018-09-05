Family of 7-year-old Greagan Geldenhuys issues statement after boy's body found

The family of seven-year-old Greagan Geldenhuys has issued a statement after his body was found near Fort Qu'Appelle on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Canadian Centre for Child Protection released the statement on the family's behalf while they ask for privacy.

It says the family is "heartbroken over the loss of their brother, son, grandson, nephew, cousin, and uncle."

It also says "Greagan loved his family, friends, and dogs, he was so proud of his incredible garden, enjoyed building with wood and nails, loved creating with Lego, and was so excited to return to school this fall."

Police believe Greagan was with his mother at B-Say-Tah beach on Echo Lake before her body was found. (Facebook)

Greagan had been missing since Aug. 24. His mother, Tamaine ​Geldenhuys, was found dead on a beach near Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask. on Aug. 25.

Police believe Greagan was with his mother at B-Say-Tah beach on Echo Lake before her body was found.

The statement says mourning Tamaine's death has been made easier by everyone who helped find Greagan.

"We are so immensely grateful for the community who banded together in our darkest moments to find Greagan. We hope that each volunteer, donator, every single business and organization who came to our aid knows how appreciated they are," it said.

"We take comfort in knowing that they have each other now, as they had through his entire life."

RCMP says there is no evidence of foul play and it's working with the coroner's office while the investigation continues.