State of emergency over Cloverdale Fire near Prince Albert expires

As of Tuesday, May 25 the state of emergency declared in response to the Cloverdale fire has expired and hasn't been renewed.

The city confirmed the state of emergency was over in an emailed statement on Thursday, which also said the fire remained contained.

The fire started May 17 and has covered approximately 5,470 hectares in size.

The news release said numerous infrared scans identified hot spots through the fire area and Saskatchewan Public Service Agency crews were working to extinguish them.

Due to the hot and dry condition, hot spots are easier to find and the public was told there still could be some smoke in the areas crews are patrolling.

Crews are patrolling the area, and are prepared to handle any flare-ups that may happen.