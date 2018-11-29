These ARE the droids you're looking for: Regina artist tapped for new Star Wars book

A Regina-based illustrator was given the opportunity to make his mark on the Star Wars universe.

Joel Hustak was tapped to illustrated a new book called Star Wars: Droidography.

The cover of the book Hustak illustrated. It serves as a kind of encyclopedia for droids in the Star Wars universe. (Submitted by Joel Hustak)

Hustak was contacted by the publisher due to some previous work he had done on some Star Wars games.

"I built up a body of work," he said. "They found me online."

Books like this will often feature multiple different artists, but the company asked Hustak to illustrate the whole thing. He said it felt amazing, but was also a lot of pressure.

There are many different types of droids, all built for certain purposes. (Submitted by Joel Hustak)

"It takes me a while just to get all the details correct. I try to do my research, find many photographs from different sources like from the movies or maybe from props from museums or action figures," he said.

Some of the droids hadn't been seen before outside of Lego. Hustak said it was a "rewarding experience" to be able to show these characters in a new way.

The book contains pop-ups and tabs for a behind the scenes feel. (Submitted by Joel Hustak)

The book was released earlier this month. Hustak said that getting to see his creations pop off the page was amazing.

"Just holding it, it kind of seemed bigger than life," he said.

Joel Hustak has illustrated Star Wars products before. (Submitted by Joel Hustak)

With files from CBC Radio's The Morning Edition