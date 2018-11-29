These ARE the droids you're looking for: Regina artist tapped for new Star Wars book
Joel Hustak previously worked on Star Wars games
A Regina-based illustrator was given the opportunity to make his mark on the Star Wars universe.
Joel Hustak was tapped to illustrated a new book called Star Wars: Droidography.
Hustak was contacted by the publisher due to some previous work he had done on some Star Wars games.
"I built up a body of work," he said. "They found me online."
Books like this will often feature multiple different artists, but the company asked Hustak to illustrate the whole thing. He said it felt amazing, but was also a lot of pressure.
"It takes me a while just to get all the details correct. I try to do my research, find many photographs from different sources like from the movies or maybe from props from museums or action figures," he said.
Some of the droids hadn't been seen before outside of Lego. Hustak said it was a "rewarding experience" to be able to show these characters in a new way.
The book was released earlier this month. Hustak said that getting to see his creations pop off the page was amazing.
"Just holding it, it kind of seemed bigger than life," he said.
With files from CBC Radio's The Morning Edition