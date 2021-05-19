Wildfire leads to state of emergency in Stanley Mission, Sask.

A state of emergency has been declared in Stanley Mission, Sask., about 80 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, due to power outages and water supply issues stemming from a wildfire burning near Prince Albert.

A public notice issued by Lac La Ronge Indian Band Chief Tammy Cook-Searson cited a prolonged power outage, a "severe water availability issue' and the sewer system backing up.

The power outage comes while the local water treatment plant is in the process of switching to a new system, according to the notice.

As of Tuesday, about 9,000 customers stretching from just north of Prince Albert up to the La Ronge area have lost power due to the wildfire northeast of Prince Albert.

SaskPower spokesperson Joel Cherry said power will likely be out for at least a day, if not longer, as crews work to repair power lines damaged by the fire.

There are also 90 households in Stanley Mission — which has a population of about 2,000 people — that are currently isolating due to COVID-19, according to the notice.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. Residents can also call 306-425-8144 for more information.