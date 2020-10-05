Stanley Mission RCMP looking for man after firearms incident

Stanley Mission RCMP are searching for a 27-year-old man involved in a firearms incident.

RCMP say officers were called at about 2:30 a.m. CST to a complaint of a man involved in a firearm incident. CBC Saskatchewan has asked for clarification on the firearms incident. RCMP say at this time they can only say it was a disturbance involving a firearm.

Officers searched the home but couldn't find the man involved. RCMP have identified the man involved as Brandon Holmes of North Battleford.

RCMP say they believe Holmes may still be in the area. He is described as about 5'6" tall with a stocky build. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP say they are actively searching the community and surrounding areas. Anyone who sees Holmes should not approach him and instead call 911 immediately.

Anyone who has been in contact with Holmes on Oct. 5 is also asked to contact La Ronge RCMP with their information at 360-425-6730 or call 911. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.