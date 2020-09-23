Stanley Mission raising spirits through Halloween decorating contests

Children may not be trick-or-treating as much as usual this year in the northern Saskatchewan community of Stanley Mission, but the First Nation isn't letting it dampen spirits.

Residents are invited to take part in a house decorating contest with five categories and a cake decorating contest for the kids.

"We've been keeping an eye on what the health officials have been recommending and this is a special time of the year for kids, families," said Gordon McKenzie, recreation co-ordinator for Stanley Mission.

McKenzie said he would typically see an average of 150 kids at his doorstep trick-or-treating. He said the band office started brainstorming ideas for other activities after seeing the rise in COVID-19 cases and the contests are the result.

"It'll get kids and families out walking around, doing an evening drive and enjoying the houses that are decorated," he said.

Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said people could safely trick-or-treat this year if they keep it small and close to their house, but to not do any large trick-or-tricking and stay physically distanced from others.

It was important for kids and families to have something to do after all the changes this year, McKenzie said.

"My hope personally is to give the community something to look forward to," McKenzie said.

"We're all in this together and the goal is to get through this together and have a positive outlook moving forward."

Stanley Mission, Sask. is hosting a house decorating contest for community members on Halloween. (Gordon McKenzie/Facebook)

The past few months have been difficult for the community, McKenzie said. The community went into lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic, but it was lifted and schools started as normal.

After recent outbreaks in the Prince Albert area, the community had nine people test positive and went into a new lockdown. Schools switched to online learning and roadblocks were re-established, only allowing community members in and out.

More than 280 people who have had contact with the infected people have tested negative in the community so far.

The community is also holding a Halloween cake decorating contest for residents in Stanley Mission. (Heather Ballantyne/Facebook)

McKenzie said there has been a good response to the contests so far.

"The reaction from the community has been great. A lot of outpouring of support," he said. "They're excited to have something to look forward to. Something to do at home, just seeing as there's been so many restrictions."

There will be prizes for homes decorated in five categories: best Halloween spirit, most original, scariest, best animated and silliest. The cake decorating contest has three categories: scariest, cutest and most creative.

"It's very uplifting to see the community come together at a time like this," he said. "Something for one and all to enjoy."

