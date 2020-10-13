6 cases of COVID-19 reported in Stanley Mission, Sask.

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan has closed multiple locations and blocked the road into the community after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, the Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) stated there had been six confirmed cases in the tiny community, with 92 close contacts.

Of those close contacts, 87 of those people live in Stanley Mission. 80 of those people have tested negative for COVID-19, with seven tests pending.

A release from the LLRIB stated the road to the community had been blocked off. Anyone who works outside of the community was asked to talk to their employer about COVID-19 screening.

Many other organizations in the community have been impacted.

Stanley Mission's courthouse will be closed until Nov. 10, and any court matters will be dealt with in La Ronge. People with court matters were asked to call the La Ronge Courthouse to set up an appearance via telephone.

Schools in the community have been shut down this week and teachers were getting ready for remote learning.

On Sunday, the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) declared an outbreak at the Stanley Mission Health Centre after an increasing number of confirmed cases.

A release from NITHA told people in the community that anyone who had been at the facility between Oct. 5-8 should self monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms.

On Monday, the Stanley Mission band office asked everyone in the community to phone before they came into the clinic. Doctor appointments can be made over the phone with doctors in La Ronge and routine lab work has been postponed.

The local grocery store and gas bar said it would be providing deliveries to people who could not leave their homes.