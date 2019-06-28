Tyler Bozak and Jaden Schwartz bringing Stanley Cup to Regina
Saskatchewan Stanley Cup winners Tyler Bozak and Jaden Schwartz of the champion St. Louis Blues will be at the legislative building on July 6 at 11:30 a.m. CST — along with the Cup.
The St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup in a Game 7 victory over the Boston Bruins. They had never won an cup in the team's 52-year history.
"Saskatchewan was proud to have three of our boys on the ice when the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup, and we are thrilled that Tyler Bozak and Jaden Schwartz will be bringing the cup back home," Premier Scott Moe said in a release.
"Jaden and I are extremely excited to be back home in Saskatchewan with the Stanley Cup," Bozak said in a release. Bozak, a Regina native, played his junior hockey in B.C.
"We hope to see everyone at the legislative building."
"Bringing the Stanley Cup to Saskatchewan is a dream come true for me, there is no better place than the legislature building to share my dream with the people of Saskatchewan," Schwartz said.
