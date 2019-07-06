Hundreds of fans come out for hometown Stanley Cup heroes

Hundreds of fans lined up in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Saturday morning to see two local NHL stars and the Stanley Cup.

Tanja Ignatiuk got in line early to see her boys, Jaden Schwartz and Tyler Bozak of the championship St. Louis Blues.

"I've been a loyal St. Louis Blues fan for 35 years," she said. "I don't know whether to laugh, cry or pee my pants. This is so thrilling!"

Ignatiuk got her picture with Schwartz, Bozak and the Cup, but said she was so nervous she could hardly speak when it was her turn.

"I'm sure they think I'm an absolute nutbar but I'm OK with that! I've waited 35 years and to see two Saskatchewan boys bring it to our hometown, I'm elated."

Tristan Oremba holds his St. Louis Blues cards. He says he remembers watching Jaden Schwartz play for the Notre Dame Hounds in Wilcox. (Bryan Eneas/CBC Saskatchewan)

Tristan Oremba has been a longtime fan of Schwartz, who hails from Melfort. Oremba said he remembers going out to Wilcox to see Schwartz play for the Notre Dame Hounds.

"It's really, really exciting to be here. I'm a huge hockey fan," said Oremba. "Those boys are awesome."

Oremba brought hockey cards to be signed and said he was happy to see the number of people supporting the players.

"We're just like these kids here growing up with a big dream," Schwartz said. "And Saskatchewan parents sacrifice for their kids to play sports and to play hockey and we just kept working, and it was a dream come true."

There are 14 Canadian players on the St. Louis Blues, three from Saskatchewan.

Bozak, who had five goals and eight assists in the playoffs, graduated from Regina's Sheldon Williams Collegiate.

Hundreds of eager fans came out to see and take pictures with Jaden Schwartz, Tyler Bozak and the Stanley Cup. (Bryan Eneas/CBC Saskatchewan)

Premier Scott Moe stood on the legislative building's balcony with the two local stars.

"Players from this province include greats like Gordie Howe, Bryan Trottier, Bernie Federko, Theo Fleury and now Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz and Tyler Bozak," said Moe.

Believe it or not, Christopher Johnston is a die-hard Maple Leafs fan. He says seeing hometown players with the Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. (Bryan Eneas/CBC Saskatchewan)

Moe made special mention that Bozak had to leave the Toronto Maple Leafs to win a Stanley Cup. That point was not lost on Christopher Johnston, a diehard Maple Leafs fan who showed up decked out in a Leafs suit.

Johnston was nevertheless excited, both for the players and for the experience to see the Cup.

"It's almost a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, really, and the fact that Bozak's from Regina and he played for the Leafs, it's extra cool for me in that regard," he said.

Jaden Schwartz signs a young fan's jersey in Regina. (Bryan Eneas/CBC Saskatchewan)

Every player who wins the Stanley Cup gets a day with the trophy. Johnston said he was thankful the two local players spent some of their time sharing it with the community.

"Where else am I going to go to see it?" Johnston said.