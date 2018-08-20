Roughriders beat Stampeders at their own game

One thing a Chris Jones coached team will not be, is unprepared.

Execution, on the other hand, has been a different story this year. However, as television's Hannibal Smith of The A Team fame said all too often, "I love it when a plan comes together."

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-4) beat the Calgary Stampeders (7-1) at their own game Sunday night, scoring points in all three phases to surprise the previously unbeaten Stamps 40-27.

"Well, we didn't get down 24-0 at the end of the first. That helps," quipped Jones after the game, remembering the Riders' previous outing against Calgary just a few weeks ago.

It was a tough night for Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell who was sacked five times en route to their first loss of the season. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The Riders' head coach praised his team's ability to hold onto the football, execute offensively and take advantage of opportunities on defence.

But in the same breath, he suggested fans base shouldn't claim a spot on the Grey Cup parade route just yet.

"Last week, they had us finishing last. This is one game on a long journey," said Jones.

A large portion of Rider Nation wanted Jones on the next plane out of town just a week ago after the Riders' boss jettisoned fan favourite Duron Carter.

Carter was not released because of his abilities, but rather the extra baggage he brought into the locker room.

With the room now seemingly clean and tidy and distraction free, the Riders' turned in their best game of the year.

Saskatchewan quarterback Zach Collaros completed 73.5% of his passes Sunday in his best game as a Roughrider. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Defensive back Nick Marshall who reclaimed his spot on the corner from Carter, ironically was a game star.

Marshall scored the game's first touchdown when he intercepted a Bo Levi Mitchell pass and scampered 65 yards to the end zone.

Marshall then joined an elite club in the CFL, becoming one of few players to score on defence and offence in the same game.

He came in as a short yardage quarterback in the third quarter and cashed in from three yards out to give the Roughriders a 31-6 lead.

"I just feel like I'm a natural born athlete, I can do anything I put my mind to," boasted Marshall.

It's not bragging if you can back it up.

"He's a ball player. I can put him just about anywhere," said Jones.

Marshall started his college career at Georgia as a cornerback before transferring to Auburn where he played two seasons as a quarterback.

"I can put him at running back, you can put him at quarterback, you can put him at receiver, you can put him at any of our defensive back spots. He just knows how to play football."

Brett Lauther was awarded the game ball after connecting on all six of his field goal attempts. He has missed only twice all season. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Matt Elam showed the type of player he can be too once he gets into the lineup.

Elam, who was the victim of a clerical error two weeks ago and had to sit out the game in Edmonton, registered two sacks against Bo Levi Mitchell and the Stampeders.

"It's a big win for us, it gives us a lot of energy, a lot of confidence. We're the best team in the league right now, so the sky's the limit."

Charleston Hughes agreed.

"We always knew we had what it takes to win games now that we're building some chemistry," said Hughes who racked up two more sacks himself to add to his league leading total.

"Eleven sacks in eight games so I feel good about myself right now."

As should the Roughriders' organization.

On the same weekend the CFL celebrated 'Diversity is Strength,' the Roughriders discovered diversity is strength when it comes to a successful game plan.

Especially on offence.

Although he was a healthy scratch prior to the game, the first Rob Bagg sighting on the big screen was greeted by a large ovation from Riders' fans. The popular veteran receiver re-joined the team last week after he was cut prior to the season. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Quarterback Zack Collaros played his best game in three years completing 25 of 34 attempts.

But he needed Brett Lauther to finish many drives as the Riders' robo-kicker of the 21st century went six for six.

"Defensively, all season long we've played really good football, obviously special teams as well," said Collaros.

"You know, offensively, I think we held up our end of the bargain tonight, but again we have to score touchdowns to finish drives."

Collaros' favourite target on Sunday was Jordan Williams-Lambert.

The Riders' rookie had his best outing in the CFL with 10 catches for 152 yards.

In what was a rare occurrence, Riders' head Coach Chris Jones covered up his normally all-black attire with a number 32 Neal Hughes "Diversity is Strength" t-shirt. After a 40-27 win, It was suggested by the players that he should continue to wear it. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

However, the receiving corps took a hit with the loss of Caleb Holley, who suffered a lower-body injury in the opening quarter.

All the head coach would confirm post-game, "It doesn't look good."

The absence of Holley should open the door for veteran Rob Bagg who re-joined the team last week but was scratched prior to the game.

Credit the fans for the save in Sunday night's win.

You don't see Bo Levi Mitchell take time-count violations too often as he did twice on the same drive in the fourth quarter.

"There was plenty of times I couldn't hear myself talking," said Jones referring to the noise generated by the sell-out crowd at Mosaic Stadium.

"It was great to be involved in that."

And as history has proven, if the team gets the 13th man involved, the Roughriders can be a dangerous team.

The Riders play in Vancouver on Saturday night.