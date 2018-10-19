48-year-old stabbed Wednesday in Regina has died, police say

A 48-year-old man who was physically assaulted and stabbed has now died, according to Regina Police.

Police responded to the 300 block of Rae Street on Wednesday afternoon after a report of an injured man. The victim was taken to hospital with apparent stab wounds, police said.

On Thursday morning, police responded to the 600 block of East Fourth Avenue after a report of another assault where a male suspect tried to stab a 56-year-old man.

The suspect fled the scene, but police found him near Ross Avenue and Park Street and took him into custody. Police say they identified him as the same suspect they had been looking for in connection with the incident on Rae Street the day before.

Jayshree Isiah Joel Apooch, 19, is charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace.

On Friday, police learned the victim of the Wednesday assault had died in hospital. Regina police's major crimes unit and Saskatchewan Coroner's Service are continuing to investigate. Police say the charges against Apooch could change depending on the outcome of the investigation.