Calgary man sentenced to 7 years in 'brutal' stabbing of Regina cab driver

A Calgary man has been sentenced to seven years behind bars for an attack that nearly killed a Regina cab driver, in a decision handed down on Friday.

With credit for time served, Leroy Redwood will face 4½ more years for the 2016 assault on Iqbal Singh Sharma and two passengers.

Senior Crown prosecutor Kim Jones said Redwood and the two other passengers had been drinking together on that evening in November.

They decided to take a cab to a pub and an argument broke out on the way there. Jones said Redwood attacked his friend first before stabbing the driver outside of the vehicle.

The Crown's theory was that the attack was unprovoked.

"It was a brutal stabbing," Jones said.

Sharma suffered severe neck and head injuries and had to be placed in a medically induced coma. He is still dealing with the effects of the attack.

The Crown asked for three 11-year sentences to be served concurrently, while the defence requested Redwood serve four-year sentences.