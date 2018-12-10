Stabbing leads to attempted murder charge in Regina

A 47-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing a 40-year-old man.

Just before the noon hour on Saturday, the Regina Police Service was called to the 3300 block of Sixth Avenue for reports of an injured man.

On the 1400 block of Argyle Street, they found the 40-year-old suffering from a stab wound.

Police investigated and later located the older man. He faces attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose charges.

He is set to appear in provincial court on April 1.