Stabbing incident in Regina leads to attempted murder charge for 19-year-old man

A 19-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly stabbing one man and trying to stab another in Regina.

Police were called to the 300 block of Rae St On April 10, according to a news release.

Officers found a 48-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police secured the scene and identified a potential suspect but were unable to locate him, the release said.

On April 11, just before 6:30 a.m. CST, police were called to the 600 block of Fourth Avenue E after reports of a man attempting to stab another man.

The suspect fled, but was located near Ross Ave and Park St. Police said he was identified as being the same person police were looking for in relation to the April 10 stabbing on Rae Street.

The 19-year-old was charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon, along with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.