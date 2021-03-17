St. Walburg business robbed at gunpoint, Sask. RCMP look for 2 suspects

Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for two suspects who robbed a business in St. Walburg, which is located about 90 kilometres northeast of Lloydminster.

The incident happened Monday at around 11 p.m.

Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed a St. Walburg business. (Turtleford RCMP)

Police say the two men walked into a business on First Avenue with their faces covered.

One man pointed his handgun and demanded money and a cellphone, police said in a news release.

Both suspects fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

Saskatchewan RCMP said one of the suspects fled the scene with a bag. (Turtleford RCMP)

Police said they left in a black F-150 with Alberta plates. The model of the truck is from 2012 to 2016. It has an FX4 logo on the bed of the truck, which was covered.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Turtleford RCMP Detachment at (306) 845-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.