Sask. RCMP investigating homicide after man found dead on New Year's Day

RCMP say a man found dead in western Saskatchewan on New Year's Day was the victim of a homicide.

The body of Braeden Alfred James Sparvier, 26, was found in a rural location just west of St. Walburg, about 240 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

RCMP were informed of the death around 5 p.m. CST Wednesday.

Next of kin have been notified and an autopsy is expected to be completed Friday.

RCMP didn't identify any suspects.

Township Road 542 in the rural municipality of Frenchman Butte remains closed while authorities continue their investigation.