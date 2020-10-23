Regina's St. Kateri Tekakwitha School elementary school reports positive COVID-19 case

Regina Catholic Schools is reporting a positive COVID-19 case at St. Kateri Tekakwitha School in Regina.

It's unclear whether classes are going ahead as scheduled.

"To our understanding, the risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low," Regina Catholic Schools said in a news release.

The release also said that the school was working on informing parents and caregivers, and that the Saskatchwean Health Authority is conducting contact tracing.

Very few details were provided.

The school division also said heightened caution was needed as cases rise in the city and around the province.

Saskatchewan reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, tying with July 22 for the second highest increase since the beginning of the pandemic.