Saskatchewan Roughriders collaborate with province for COVID-19 clinic at Friday's home opener

The provincial government and the Saskatchewan Roughriders are teaming up this week in an attempt to get more members of Rider Nation vaccinated against COVID-19.

That means that before the Roughriders take on the BC Lions at Mosaic Stadium Friday, residents will be able to take on COVID-19 at a clinic in nearby Confederation Park.

First or second doses will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CST, with Pfizer and Moderna jabs up for grabs.

"Getting your dose on Friday will help protect yourself, your loved ones and your community," the Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a series of tweets about the planned clinic.

"Look for the ambulance and think Rider green for vaccine!"

The clinic at the sold out game is part of the province's shift away from mass vaccination clinics and drive thrus that it had been using since vaccines became available.

As of Thursday, the province be will be be bringing doses to where individuals are working, living or spending their time.

Future pop-up and walk-in clinics will be posted to the SHA website.

The plan is not without its critics.

Opposition Leader Ryan Meili has called on the government to not just implement COVID-19 vaccination clinics at games, but to also ensure that Rider games are COVID-19-free.

"It is more important than ever that the vaccine roll-out be targeted, aggressive and effective," Meili was quoted as saying in a news release last week.

Premier Scott Moe has repeatedly said he will not require people to have proof of vaccination to attend events or work. That includes Riders games.

Friday's CFL return will be one of the largest public events to take place in Saskatchewan since COVID-19 first appeared in the province.