Sask. Rivers School Division to host meetings seeking guidance on Cree language programming

A Cree immersion program is in the works for the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division.

The school division serves the Prince Albert area and is looking to create the immersion program for the kindergarten level. The division is hosting a public session about their goal on Tuesday night to gather public feedback.

Long-time high school teacher Victor Thunderchild proposed the program to the division. He said Cree is a language that needs to be revitalized, particularly in the Prince Albert area.

"It's important in regards to what is being taught because our elders are getting older," Thunderchild said. "Our children are not learning our languages.… We need to be able to pass that information on to our youth."

He said Tuesday night's meeting will help guide what direction the program will go.

He said many people have asked that a Cree language immersion program be taught, but the division needs to hear the best ways to go about it to meet parental and student needs.

Thunderchild said both the public and separate school systems in Saskatoon have some schools where Cree is taught, and schools on reserves in Saskatchewan are teaching Cree language programs.

Thunderchild said there are long-term benefits to teaching young people Cree.

He said kids who learn Cree young feel more comfortable with themselves and confident with who they are, which he said leads to them becoming productive members of society.

Thunderchild grew up a Cree speaker and sees passing the language on as an important part of his life now.

"Whenever I talked to my mom, whenever I talked to elderly people, they feel more comfortable in the Cree language," he said.