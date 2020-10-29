Regina police ask public to avoid some streets near downtown during investigation

Regina police are asking people to avoid the area around the 1800 block of Halifax Street, as well as 12th Avenue between St. John Street and Broad Street, due to "an ongoing investigation."

Further details of the investigation have not been provided.

Several police SUVs and an armoured vehicle were on 12th Avenue between St. John Street and Broad Street early Thuesday morning.

Police are advising pedestrians and drivers to choose another route until further notice.