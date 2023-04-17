'Significant spring storm' on the way for much of Saskatchewan: Environment Canada

It might be spring, but it could soon look a lot like winter in south and central Saskatchewan.

A "significant spring storm" is set to move in on Tuesday, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Monday morning.

"It's intended as an early heads up that there's a big system coming," said meteorologist Kyle Fougere, noting that more weather alerts — such as blowing snow advisories and snowfall warnings — are expected in the days ahead.

The grey area on the above map shows where a 'significant spring storm' is expected to hit this week. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

The storm is set to start off as rain on Tuesday afternoon, before turning to flurries overnight, he said. The heaviest snowfall is forecast for early Wednesday morning, with between 10 and 20 centimetres expected in most regions.

"The system is coming from the northern United States and it's going to push into extreme southeastern Saskatchewan and into Manitoba, spreading that snowfall," Fougere said.

"It's a fairly common occurrence in the spring, but this one is quite potent for one of these storms."

Fougere said that heavy snowfall and strong wind gusts are expected to create poor driving conditions from about Prince Albert down to the U.S. border, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

"If you do have travel plans on those days, if possible, move it to another day — that would likely be the best scenario. If you do have to travel, definitely pay attention to the quickly changing conditions," he advised drivers.

Fougere said the Colorado low is expected to depart the province by late Thursday, leaving behind a cooler Friday.

However, he noted that much of Saskatchewan can expect to see the snow starting to melt by the weekend, as normal temperatures return.