Regina man charged with indecent exposure after incident at children's spray park
Police say 31-year-old exposed himself in view of about 50 children
Police have charged a 31-year-old Regina man accused of exposing himself to a group of children at a park.
Officers were called to a spray park on Arnason Street N. for a report of an indecent act at about 1:35 p.m. CST on Monday.
The caller said a man had just exposed himself around nearly 50 children at the park, and that they believed it was intentional.
Police identified a suspect based on the description and he was located and placed under arrest.
The man has been charged with indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age and breach of undertaking.
His first court appearance was at 9:30 a.m. CST on Tuesday.
Regina police said the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact them on 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.