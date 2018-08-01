Regina man charged with indecent exposure after incident at children's spray park

Police have charged a 31-year-old Regina man accused of exposing himself to a group of children at a park.

Officers were called to a spray park on Arnason Street N. for a report of an indecent act at about 1:35 p.m. CST on Monday.

The caller said a man had just exposed himself around nearly 50 children at the park, and that they believed it was intentional.

Police identified a suspect based on the description and he was located and placed under arrest.

The man has been charged with indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age and breach of undertaking.

His first court appearance was at 9:30 a.m. CST on Tuesday.

Regina police said the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact them on 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.