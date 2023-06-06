Splurging at the spa? How to get dolled up on a dime
Heading to a spa to get a mani-pedi, fresh haircut or highlights is something a lot of us love to do. But getting a hefty bill at the end of that relaxing spa visit is not quite as fun. Luckily, there are ways you can still indulge in some serious pampering, even if you’re on a shoestring budget.
The Deal Diva has a few options for people who want to get pampered without breaking the bank
Being pampered is one of life's greatest pleasures. Manicures, pedicures, facials and body treatments can make a person feel like a million bucks.
But you don't always have to pay a king's ransom to feel like a queen. That's because most cities have technical schools that offer spa services, for less.
Click the link below to hear the Deal Diva chat with The Afternoon Edition's Garth Materie about some low-cost options for high-end pampering.
Love deals? Click here for more Deal Diva segments for more great tips on saving money.