Splurging at the spa? How to get dolled up on a dime

Being pampered is one of life's greatest pleasures. Manicures, pedicures, facials and body treatments can make a person feel like a million bucks.

But you don't always have to pay a king's ransom to feel like a queen. That's because most cities have technical schools that offer spa services, for less.

Click the link below to hear the Deal Diva chat with The Afternoon Edition's Garth Materie about some low-cost options for high-end pampering.

The Afternoon Edition - Sask 9:27 Deal Diva: Spa days Anna-May Zeviar is CBC Saskatchewan's Deal Diva. This week, she joins Afternoon Edition host Garth Materie to share tips on having a spa day on a budget.

You can find more money saving tips at cbc.ca/dealdiva (CBC Graphics/Lianne Sabourin)