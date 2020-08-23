Spiritwood SaskTel building fire causes 911 outage in area

A SaskTel building caught on fire in Spiritwood, Sask., causing all local services including phone, internet and cellular services to be lost. The fire also affects 911 services in the entire area.

Spiritwood RCMP said the area without service is estimated to be from Spiritwood up to Chitek Lake in the north, down to Rabbit Lake in the south, to Debden in the east and a location to be determined in the west.

It says as of right now, there is no way to reach 911 in the entire area and if residents need police services they will have to drive to their local detachment.

There is no estimated time of restoration to services in the area as of yet.

08:19AM There is a major outage currently affecting Spiritwood and surrounding area due to a fire. We are working to fix this as quickly as possible and will update this post when more information is available. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skoutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skoutage</a> —@SaskTelSupport

SaskTel said in a tweet it is working quickly to restore services in the area.