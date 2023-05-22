Content
Saskatchewan

Spiritwood RCMP ask public for help finding Pelican Lake First Nation man, 64, with dementia

Leo Harris lives with dementia and may appear confused. He was last seen at his home on Pelican Lake First Nation on Monday morning. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue shirt and pyjama pants.

Leo Harris was last seen Monday morning at his home on the First Nation

CBC News ·
Man with long black hair and a slim build standing outside
Spiritwood RCMP are asking for help in locating Leo Harris,64, from Pelican Lake First Nation. He lives with dementia and may appear confused. (RCMP)

Spiritwood RCMP is asking for the public's help in finding Leo Harris,64, who has dementia.

Police says Harris was last seen at his home on Pelican Lake First Nation, about 226 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, at approx. 10:30 a.m CST on Monday, according to a press release.

Police say Harris regularly goes for runs in the area around his home but he may attempt to catch a ride to North Battleford. 

Harris is described as being about five feet eight inches tall with a thin build and dark hair that touches his shoulders. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and pyjama pants.

Police say they want to locate Harris to ensure his well-being. 

Anyone who sees Harris or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Spiritwood RCMP at (306)-883-4210, their local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

