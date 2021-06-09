Spiritwood, Sask., man drowns after boat overturns

A man from Spiritwood, Sask., has died after a boating mishap near the town, the RCMP says.

It happened at Little Shell Lake, about 40 kilometres south of Spiritwood, on Monday.

The 59-year-old man and a family member were in a boat that overturned.

They swam for shore and the family member made it, but the man didn't.

Police said the family member had to walk through the bush all night before reaching a campsite and calling for help.

Search teams found the man's body in the water the next morning.

The family has been notified. Police haven't released the man's name.

Spiritwood is about 145 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.