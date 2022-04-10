RCMP find three dead in vehicle near Leoville, evidence of drug usage

The provincial coroners service is investigating the deaths of three people in a vehicle parked on a road northwest of Prince Albert after RCMP found evidence they were using illicit drugs.

Police received a report of three unresponsive people on a road between Leoville and Chitek Lake on Saturday morning, according to a news release from Spiritwood RCMP.

Paramedics declared the three people dead at the scene.

Due to the potential nature of their deaths, RCMP are reminding people how to identify an overdose and what to do in response to it.

Symptoms and signs may include:

Slow, weak or no breathing.

Blue lips or nails.

Dizziness and confusion.

Can't be woken up.

Choking, gurgling or snoring sounds.

Drowsiness or difficulty staying awake.

Police say people should call 911 immediately so they can administer naloxone, and carry some of your own just in case. The province offers naloxone kits for free in some communities.

RCMP also said people seeking help for an overdose receive some legal protection through the federal Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act. It protects the person seeking help.

There have been seven confirmed and 114 suspected drug toxicity deaths in Saskatchewan between Jan. 1 and March 31, according to the provincial coroners service.