Speeding in Regina causes concern in public and police

Speeding in Regina during the COVID-19 pandemic is causing concern for residents and police.

Lee Auten lives near Les Sherman Park. She said she has noticed many cars not obeying the speed limit in the area. She said there is a lot of traffic on 15th Avenue and that many drivers go 50 or more in a 40 km/h zone.

Auten made a lawn sign to remind motorists to slow down.

"There's been some near collisions along 15th Avenue," Auten said. "I have two kids and I worry about them crossing the street. I worry about when we're out walking our dog if she should get loose and run across the street that there's that risk that she'll be hit."

Auten said the response to her sign has been positive, but she thinks it is being ignored by drivers in the area.

"It's too bad," Auten said. "We're all in this together and we all need to make sure that we're staying safe and keeping everybody safe around us."

Police seeing less accidents but more infractions

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said traffic in the city is less active during the pandemic, meaning fewer traffic accidents. However, ticketing for traffic infractions is becoming more common.

"Oftentimes if you have a busy Albert Street and most vehicles are going 50 kilometres an hour, you don't see someone going 72," Bray said. "When you've got a big open street and not a lot of vehicle traffic it almost seems to invite infractions."

An empty city street is not an invitation to speed.🚫<br><br>Over the last few weeks, our members have noticed that motorists in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a> are travelling faster than usual. In some cases, at very dangerous speeds.<br><br>Please remember to follow speed limits as posted. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SlowDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SlowDown</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StaySafe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StaySafe</a> <a href="https://t.co/yHTaJmXWhI">pic.twitter.com/yHTaJmXWhI</a> —@reginapolice

Bray said there have been more tickets for illegal u-turns, speeding, distracted driving, and disobeying red lights and stop signs.

"It's almost like [drivers think] because there's nobody on the road we're not hurting anyone by doing these infractions." Bray said.

Bray said police have been asked by drivers why they are issuing tickets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While we appreciate the pandemic can be a challenging time financially for people, we can't just turn a blind eye," Bray said.

He said most of the tickets are for issues that can be avoided.

"If you don't speed you won't get a ticket. If you don't use your phone you won't get a ticket," Bray said.

"In order to try to keep our community safe we still have to make sure we're following these rules."