New 30 km/h school zone speeds in effect for Regina

As students head back to school drivers in Regina will have to learn a new rule in school zones.

This will be the first year that the speed limit in Regina's school zones is 30 kilometres per hour, down from 40. City council voted in favour of reducing speed limits in school zones as a way to reduce the risk of collisions in school zones and to make collisions less severe.

Tyler McMurchy, spokesperson for SGI, said that drivers need to be especially vigilant for children crossing the road in and around schools zones during the first days of school.

"They get excited especially around the first days of school, they might not always be paying attention to traffic rules like crossing at crosswalks, waiting for drivers to come to a complete stop," said McMurchy. "That's why it's extra important for drivers to slow down."

In school zones going 20 kilometres over the speed limit can result in a $310 ticket and three demerits.

"It's only a few extra seconds as you're travelling through that school zone," said McMurchy. "So if you just observe that speed limit you won't get into a collision, you wont hurt anybody and you won't get one of those extra expensive school zone speeding tickets."

City crews had approximately 1,200 signs to change leading up to the start of the school year.

There have been changes to the length of certain school zones around the city, which has raised some concerns.

The city said that making a school zone shorter does not make it more dangerous. The shorter school zone could mean drivers won't be as likely to start speeding near the end of the zone.

McMurchy said the best way to keep yourself out of trouble while driving in a school zone is to pay attention to the signs. Police oficers will be in school zones across the province to ensure that the rules are followed.

"Police will be paying attention to school zones, a little extra attention, this month," said McMurchy.