Speech-language pathologist resigns, speaks out after cuts to Regina Catholic School Division program

Maegan Mason says she's so fed up with cutbacks to the Regina Catholic School Division's speech and language program, she left her job.

The now former speech-language pathologist with the division has resigned from her position and is speaking out about how pathologists and students will be affected by ongoing changes to the division's speech and language program.

"Every dollar that you could spend on our supports — language, literacy, speech supports — it's just strengthening the students' ability to participate in learning and to carry their success forward into the later academic years," Mason said.

She's concerned cuts will diminish those supports.

Last week, the Regina Catholic School Board said it was cutting back resources to the speech and language program to help balance the 2019-2020 budget.

Bob Kowalchuk, chair of the Regina Catholic School Board, said after the announcement the goal is to avoid layoffs by incorporating speech-language pathologists into other areas of the school.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, the division said "In all our educational programming, as well as speech and language support, we aim to make use of current research to inform planning around providing the best integrated service delivery models."

Mason, however, said the cutbacks will harm the program and the students it serves.

She said hours for pathologists are being reduced, they won't have preparation time for a lesson, and they'll have to work with students in-class instead of one-on-one.

She also said losing resources has been ongoing over the last several years.

Students won't get help they need

Mason said getting rid of one-on-one support will have a detrimental effect on students.

"It will ultimately result in a wide range of children, and a large number of children, that will go without direct service that they need," she said.

If kids don't get the help they need, especially from an early age, Mason said they can struggle with long-term challenges such as anxiety, low self-esteem and learning difficulties.

"At all early education, we know that early intervention is critical," she said.

Getting rid of preparation time will also have an adverse effect on both speech-language pathologists and students, according to Mason, because the most effective lessons require "many, many hours" of preparation and documentation.

Mason said documenting progress and lesson plans is an ethical requirement as well, which will be more challenging with the cutbacks.

"It will be very difficult, or impossible, to create a meaningful in-class lesson plan that really has any bulkier significance if we don't have preparation time."

Letter of resignation

Mason, who is now the co-owner of a private speech-language therapy centre, filed a letter of resignation with the school division on Wednesday, which CBC has obtained.

"Despite the countless times we have expressed our concerns about these limitations during meetings and via emails, our voices have not been heard and the students we serve suffer as a result," the letter says.

"The recent decisions regarding our staffing and significant changes to our service delivery model have been made without sufficient involvement of the SLPs. As such, we have not had appropriate professional or clinical input on the changes to the services we are now expected to provide."

Mason said the school division had not responded to her resignation as of late Friday morning, but she no longer has access to her email account with the division.

The division said it couldn't comment on her letter of resignation because it would be a breach of privacy.