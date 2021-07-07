2 storms within a few hours batter southwest Saskatchewan Tuesday night

Saskatchewan's southwest was hit with two separate storms in the span of a few hours on Tuesday night and more may be on the way.

Becky Feiffer was in her trailer with her family at McLean Regional Park, located near the Alberta border about 370 kilometres west of Regina, when the storm started to hit.

"It was getting closer and we were checking the radar and we didn't think we were going to get much," Feiffer said. "It started hailing and my husband called the kids over to come look at the hail. And then it really started to hail and my daughter started freaking out."

The hail started small and grew to golf ball size during the storm. It was loud as it echoed through the trailer, she said.

"Both my husband and I said we've never seen hail this big ever," Feiffer said. "Then the rain came after and we checked out all the damage and we had three broken trailer vents and hail damage to our trailer, hail damage to our truck."

They didn't see any tornadoes and there wasn't too much rain, so the family is staying put.

Becky Feiffer said the hail was the biggest that she and her husband had seen so far in their lives. (Submitted by Becky Feiffer)

The first storm started up just west of Maple Creek, Sask., and tracked southeast through the Cypress Hills area, said Dan Fulton, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The second storm started in the Drumheller area of Alberta and tracked southeast into the southwestern corner of Saskatchewan.

The hail was some of the largest reported in Saskatchewan, Fulton said.

"Often the case is that these things will diminish with sunset. But this one just kept trucking right along right to the American border there," Fulton said.

"Reports of some pretty big hail from this, probably about egg size, is the highest reports we had, as well as some flooding rain and some pretty strong wind gusts as well. They were intense storms."

The hail damaged the side of Becky Feiffer's trailer and truck on Tuesday night. (Submitted by Becky Feiffer)

There were also tornado warnings for each storm due to the winds on radar appearing to rotate around, but Fulton said there haven't been any reported tornadoes so far.

There are reports of a lot of crop and garden damage, and Fulton said he wouldn't be surprised if there's property damage reported as well. Fulton warned that conditions Wednesday are similar to the day before, so there may be more storms brewing in the southwest.

"We're in peak storm season right now," Fulton said. "Best to keep an eye out to the sky as the afternoon wears on into the evening there."