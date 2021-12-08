Southey RCMP investigate crash that left woman with life-threatening injuries

RCMP from Southey are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the scene about 12 km north of Southey, which is about 60 km north of Regina, around 4:45 p.m. CST Tuesday, according to an RCMP news release.

The initial investigation showed the woman was heading north along Highway 6 before her car drifted to the west, off the highway and subsequently flipped, according to the release published on Wednesday.

Police said EMS and STARS air ambulance were called to the scene. RCMP said they would not provide any further information related to the 53-year-old woman's condition.

RCMP said the woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle and they believed alcohol was not a factor in the crash.