'Supercell' thunderstorm pummels parts of southern Sask., leaving a trail of damage
Wind gusts of up to 100 km/hour were recorded in Regina
Many people in southern Saskatchewan are picking up the pieces after strong thunderstorms left a trail of damage.
The storms came after a tornado warning issued for parts of south central Saskatchewan — including areas around Moose Jaw, Pense, Belle Plaine, Stony Beach, Rouleau and Briercrest — at 5:40 p.m. CST on Tuesday, according to Terri Lang, a metrologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.
"It kept rolling along as what we call a supercell, which is the kind of storm that can keep going for hours and hours because all the ingredients are there to keep it going," she said.
Lang said there weren't any confirmed tornado touchdowns.
Northwest Regina was hit especially hard. About 29 millimetres of rain fell within about an hour, she said, while some weather stations in the city reported wind gusts of 100 kilometres per hour.
Lange said there was also some damage caused by hail, most of which was about the size of a large marble.
"That can do quite a bit of damage to siding, to sheds, it shredded many, many trees, clogged the drains that were trying to drain all the water away."
Many people took to social media to share what was happening. Some of whom were in awe of what they were seeing.
Well that was intense! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> <a href="https://t.co/3uhqb3Pove">pic.twitter.com/3uhqb3Pove</a>—@Sue_Ex
When day turns to night and all hell breaks loose on the prairies. Hope everyone is safe. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> Mapleridge. Insurance, I'll be calling tomorrow 😔 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/nr4hP8qT3d">pic.twitter.com/nr4hP8qT3d</a>—@ShelleySchatz2
Are you even from Saskatchewan if you didn’t tweet about the storm?!?! Thankful it blew in from the west, and all 3 of us were at home when this hit, no damage in the daylight and even my truck seems okay. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/w3WAYmGWy0">pic.twitter.com/w3WAYmGWy0</a>—@derver306
Lang said the weather system has moved east for the most part, but that parts of central Saskatchewan could see some showers on Wednesday.
SGI, meanwhile, offered some tongue-in-cheek advice on social media.
"We're just going to leave this here," the Crown corporation tweeted on Tuesday evening, providing a link to its claims website.
We’re just going to leave this here. <a href="https://t.co/7YEPVb5ptI">https://t.co/7YEPVb5ptI</a>—@SGItweets
With files from Alexander Quon, Jessie Anton, Julia Peterson
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?