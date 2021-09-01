'Supercell' thunderstorm pummels parts of southern Sask., leaving a trail of damage

Many people in southern Saskatchewan are picking up the pieces after strong thunderstorms left a trail of damage.

The storms came after a tornado warning issued for parts of south central Saskatchewan — including areas around Moose Jaw, Pense, Belle Plaine, Stony Beach, Rouleau and Briercrest — at 5:40 p.m. CST on Tuesday, according to Terri Lang, a metrologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"It kept rolling along as what we call a supercell, which is the kind of storm that can keep going for hours and hours because all the ingredients are there to keep it going," she said.

Lang said there weren't any confirmed tornado touchdowns.

Northwest Regina was hit especially hard. About 29 millimetres of rain fell within about an hour, she said, while some weather stations in the city reported wind gusts of 100 kilometres per hour.

One of several trees damaged by a storm in Regina on Tuesday. (Kirk Fraser/CBC) Several houses and vehicles in Regina felt the impact of Tuesday's storm. (Kirk Fraser/CBC) 'My street looks like a salad bar,' said CBC videographer Richard Agecoutay in the aftermath of Tuesday night's storm. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Lange said there was also some damage caused by hail, most of which was about the size of a large marble.

"That can do quite a bit of damage to siding, to sheds, it shredded many, many trees, clogged the drains that were trying to drain all the water away."

Many people took to social media to share what was happening. Some of whom were in awe of what they were seeing.

Well that was intense! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> <a href="https://t.co/3uhqb3Pove">pic.twitter.com/3uhqb3Pove</a> —@Sue_Ex When day turns to night and all hell breaks loose on the prairies. Hope everyone is safe. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> Mapleridge. Insurance, I'll be calling tomorrow 😔 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/nr4hP8qT3d">pic.twitter.com/nr4hP8qT3d</a> —@ShelleySchatz2 Are you even from Saskatchewan if you didn’t tweet about the storm?!?! Thankful it blew in from the west, and all 3 of us were at home when this hit, no damage in the daylight and even my truck seems okay. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/w3WAYmGWy0">pic.twitter.com/w3WAYmGWy0</a> —@derver306

Lang said the weather system has moved east for the most part, but that parts of central Saskatchewan could see some showers on Wednesday.

SGI, meanwhile, offered some tongue-in-cheek advice on social media.

"We're just going to leave this here," the Crown corporation tweeted on Tuesday evening, providing a link to its claims website.