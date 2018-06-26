Southend residents returning home after evacuation order lifted

People began returning home to Southend, Sask. Tuesday after an evacuation order prompted by wildfire was lifted.

Those with health concerns will remain outside the community until smoke is no longer a problem. Around 893 people had left the community.

The blaze that was threatening the community is called the Woods fire. According to the ministry of environment, the fire hasn't grown in the last few days and remains at 9,230 hectares in size.

Southend is more than 180 kilometres northeast of La Ronge.

Crews are still closely watching a separate fire at an industrial facility at the McArthur River uranium mine site in northern Saskatchewan. A lightning strike ignited the blaze and it's now burning at around 7,900 hectares. The ministry of environment said they're working closely with mine workers to assess the situation.

Fire stats

According to the ministry of environment, 13 new fires have started from lightning in the last 24 hours. The ministry website states there are 53 active fires, with 11 not contained. There have been 303 fires this year already. The five-year average is 232.