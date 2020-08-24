Some Sasktel services back online following 911 outage Sunday

Some Sasktel services are back online Monday, after Sasktel built a 'Cellular on Wheels' service for the area.

SaskTel says Mildred, Chitek Lake, Leoville, Shell Lake, Witchekan Lake, Rabbit Lake and Belbutte are still without service.

Sasktel is asking cellphones by only used for emergency voice calls at this time. It said another update would be coming at 10 a.m. CST.

A fire had started at approximately 4 a.m. CST on Sunday, burning down a Sasktel building.

The fire caused all local services to be lost — including phone, internet and cellular services. The 911 service in the entire area was also down.

Spiritwood RCMP said on Sunday the area without 911 services was estimated to be from Spiritwood up to Chitek Lake in the north, down to Rabbit Lake in the south, to Debden in the east.

On Sunday, RCMP told residents there is no way to reach 911 in the area and if residents need police services, they will have to drive to their local detachment.