Solstice frost breaks 10 cold weather records across Saskatchewan

Frost isn't usually what comes to mind when someone thinks of summer — but the solstice was kicked off with a frost warning across Saskatchewan as a cold front was arriving from the Northwest Territories.

Sunday night temperatures in Mankota, Regina, Saskatoon and Rosetown reached near or below zero. Frost poses a potential risk to farmers and others who may be growing produce in their gardens this time of year.

The frost apparently killed some potato crops growing in the rural municipality of Edenwold, and the cold weather caused many to frantically cover and protect their fields and gardens.

Fortunately, Yvette Crane has yet to hear any reports of crop damage in the garden. Crane is the former chair of Grow Regina Community Gardens.

"We feel quite lucky," she said. "It's a pretty big, open space and sometimes [it] feels the cold more than a garden right by the house would, but so far so good. I haven't heard any reports of damage."

In Saskatchewan, nighttime weather is usually 10 degrees this time of year. The temperature broke or tied cold weather records in 11 different areas.

