'Hopefully we'll be able to overcome Islamaphobia'; solidarity rally held to remember mosque shooting victims

The Christchurch shooting might have been shocking news, but for Regina's Amina Salah, it wasn't a shock at all.

"I just feel like this happened because we've given a platform to people like this that spew hate," said the 19-year-old university student. "We've given a platform to people to spread and spew white supremacist ideologies, anti-Muslim ideologies, anti-immigration policies, all in the name of free speech."

Salah was among the dozens gathering for a solidarity rally in Regina on Saturday, denouncing Islamaphobia, hatred and racism on March 16, 2019.

The attack on innocent Muslims in a mosque was a sad moment for Salah, and one that struck close to home.

"I'm reminded of all the times that me, or my family or my friends have felt unwanted or unworthy of being here in Canada. It just sucks," she said.

However, she said she was heartened to see the gestures of solidarity, the crowd coming out to Saturday's event organized by the Arab Club Regina and gestures such as the police showing up to protect Muslims praying.

People came out to express their solidarity with their Muslim friends and neighbours at a solidarity rally in Regina on March 16, 2019. (Heidi Atter/CBC News)

"It's a duty, but it has to be celebrated," she said. "I know if this happened to anybody else, any one from any other religion, I know that I would stand in solidarity with them."

People of all backgrounds came out, denouncing the forces that give rise to attacks such as the one in Christchurch and the 2017 mosque shooting in Quebec City.

Among the speakers was Belal Abouelela, who, despite his young age, took the megaphone to speak out against racism.

Family members Belal, Doaa, Sayf and Batoul Abouelela gathered at the rally, with Belal Abouelela speaking in front of the crowd. (Heidi Atter/CBC News)

"I'm Muslim. Anything that will help the society is easy for me to do," he said, explaining in a matter-of-fact way how he found the courage to speak.

"This amount of people, if we all work together, hopefully we'll be able to overcome Islamaphobia and racism."