Sask. real estate developer partners with SOFIA House to expand supports for abused women, children

Regina's SOFIA House, a second-stage shelter for people escaping domestic violence, constantly has more than a dozen women, many of them mothers, waiting to access a space they can call home.

That's why the program's executive director, Tmira Marchment, is elated that the capacity will nearly double in the new year.

"We are really happy that we're going to be able to expand and provide more services in the community. These supports are so needed," Marchment said on Monday.

"Saskatchewan has one of the highest rates of interpersonal violence in the country, so to provide services and long-term housing with supports, [that's] one avenue where we can help families heal."

The expansion is made possible by a partnership with Saskatchewan real estate development company Avana Developments. Earlier this year, the company announced the construction of a 116-unit apartment complex in Regina, with 39 units dedicated to women and children fleeing domestic violence.

Marchment said there are 20 units now, meaning the partnership with Avana will allow it to almost double capacity by adding 19 new units. Residents of the existing 20 units will be transitioned to the new complex once it is complete.

The non-profit arm of Avana will own and operate the building, which is set to open in 2023. On Monday, Avana revealed that SOFIA (Support Of Families In Affliction) House has been chosen to manage the operations and programming for the survivors' suites.

The private units will be secure. Residents will be able to access cultural programming, pre-employment programs and counselling on location.

The residents have faced physical, emotional, sexual or financial abuse, sacrificing their home in search of safety.

"They don't have a place to stay because they have left a violent relationship."

The goal at SOFIA House is to give women and children enough time and help to heal, and successfully transition to independent housing.

"Trauma takes a long time to recover from and there are not a lot of places in this community that provide the long-term housing and support for women and children who are fleeing violence," Marchment said.

Avana is providing the capital resources and supporting a portion of the operational funding for the project. The affordable housing project was boosted by federal and municipal funding.

Avana and SOFIA House say the provincial government should support SOFIA House's proposal for operational funding for the second stage shelter project.

"Saskatchewan is one of only a few provinces in Canada who doesn't fund operational funding for second state shelters such as SOFIA House," Marchment said.

With uncertain financing, programming and staffing are determined — and at times, limited — year by year. She said stable funding would make all the difference.

"This would provide needed counselling services… support and the staffing, advocacy, transportation, anything that the families need while they're at SOFIA House."

Jennifer Denouden, president and CEO of Avana, said the company is dedicated to helping find solutions to injustices affecting people in the community.

"We recognize that ignoring the constant changes in the needs of our communities has left too many people behind who are struggling to afford secure and affordable housing," she said in a news release Monday.

"We have seen success because we understand that communities need to be inclusive. They need to be safe. They need to acknowledge the issues their residents are facing."

Jennifer Denouden, CEO of Avana. (Adam Hunter/CBC)

Earlier this year, Denouden said the Saskatchewan government is not doing enough to support affordable housing in the province, specifically for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

A spokesperson for the government of Saskatchewan declined CBC's request to interview the minister of social services about why the ministry doesn't provide operational funding to second stage shelters.

In an email, the ministry said it is committed to reducing interpersonal violence and abuse, and that conversations are ongoing about "future supports in this area."

"This year, we've allocated $25M for interpersonal violence supports for those experiencing all forms of abuse including sexual and family violence, this includes $1M to assist children exposed to violence," it said.

It also highlighted the Seeking Safety from Interpersonal Violence housing benefit, which provides a simple flat-rate monthly benefit to help people fleeing interpersonal violence cover their rent and utility costs.

The monthly benefit ranges from $225 to $325.