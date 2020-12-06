Regina's SOFIA House facing down long waitlist, fewer donations

COVID-19 has taken its toll on a Regina shelter that helps women and their kids get established after surviving domestic and interpersonal violence.

SOFIA House is a second-stage housing program in Regina that provides private apartments and support services for those in need for up to two years.

Its executive director Tmira Marchment says Saskatchewan has seen an increase in interpersonal violence during the pandemic and it's putting some pressure on the shelter.

"Since this pandemic started, we've completed intakes with almost 70 families who needed our services and we've only had an average of one space available," she said. "We're almost always full."

Marchment said as of earlier this week, there were 54 women and children who were on the organization's waitlist, causing them to seek other, potentially unsafe, housing opportunities.

"The demand is huge in our community," she said.

Marchment said the Government of Saskatchewan does not provide operational funding for second-stage shelters like SOFIA House — they have to rely on grants and donations from the public.

However, with COVID-19 turning Saskatchewan and the global economy on its head, those donations have dropped off as well.

"There are many people and businesses who just aren't able to donate this year like they have in the past," she said.

While support from the federal government helped the shelter through COVID-19, there's also a pause on its volunteer program and on accepting donations of used-clothing, bedding and toys due to the pandemic.

Marchment said while people can't go down to the shelter to volunteer, officials are asking the public to donate gift cards to ensure its families have a happy holiday.

"Then we can shop online for the moms and the kids and we help put together some really good Christmas packages, so gift cards are an incredible donation," she said.