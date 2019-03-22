70 million years in the making: Sask.'s Scotty the T-rex to be unveiled at Regina museum

Step aside Jurassic Park. Saskatchewan is the new dinosaur hotspot.

The biggest Tyrannosaurus rex ever discovered is about to be unveiled in Regina and it was found just 384 kilometres away near Eastend, Sask.

The unveiling is happening at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum on Friday starting at 9:30 a.m. CST.

Researchers believe the T-rex, known as Scotty, stood 13 metres long and weighed an estimated 8,800 kilograms. The previous record holder, Sue, was about 8,400 kilograms and 12.3 metres long.

Scotty was found in the badlands just outside of Eastend in 1991 by a high school teacher and paleontologists with the Royal Saskatchewan Museum who were out prospecting for fossils.

Persons says Scotty would have weighed an estimated 8,800 kilograms. ( Amanda Kelley/Submitted by Scott Persons)

It turned out to be one of the most complete T-rex skeletons ever found — about 65 per cent intact.

Scotty lived a hard-knock life, according to Scott Persons, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Alberta Department of Biological Sciences, who was at the original dig site and led the team reconstructing Scotty.

Persons said Scotty had a broken jaw and suffered from broken ribs, among other things.

"It has got severe damage to a portion of its tail which may be the result of a bite wound from another Tyrannosaur," Persons told CBC after Scotty became the official record-holder.

"Scotty lived a violent life," he said.

Persons said Scotty reached the "ripe old age of 30."

Researchers don't know whether Scotty was a male or a female. As far as the name goes, Persons said Scotty came from the celebration that was held after the dinosaur's skeleton was found.

"The crew wanted to raise a glass to Scotty and at that point the only suitable spirits they had left was an old bottle of scotch."

Scotty hits international stage

Scotty has garnered attention from around the world.

The larger-than-life T-rex has been featured in National Geographic, The New York Times, CNN, The Independent and BBC, among others.

CBS did a segment on Scotty this week during their morning show, CBS This Morning, after visiting the original dig site and getting an early glimpse of the massive carnivore.

According to CBS, Scotty is also the longest-lived T-rex on record.