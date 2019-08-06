12-year-old Regina boy charged after threatening social media photo reported to police

Regina police have charged a 12-year-old boy after he allegedly created a threatening photo that surfaced on social media.

Police were notified on Monday about a photo on a social media platform that appeared to show a gun and message indicating a threat toward schools, according to a police news release.

Officers then found the boy who was suspected to have created the message.

The incident was resolved after police determined there was no actual danger to schools.

The boy has been arrested and charged with conveying a false message with the intent to injure or alarm unknown people, according to police.

The 12-year-old, who cannot be named in accordance with the the Youth Criminal Justice Act, appeared in court on Tuesday.

