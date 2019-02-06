Social media messaging services create challenges for law enforcement: expert

Newly released details about the last 24 hours Mekala Bali was seen show that she was frequently talking on her phone. But parts of that day are largely unaccounted for by her cell service provider.

That's because it's likely she was using social media apps to make the phone calls.

Bali, who was last seen on April 12, 2016, was 16 when she disappeared from Yorkton, Sask. She has not been seen since.

It took investigators 10 months to obtain the proper permissions from authorities in the United States to find out what she was doing on social media on the last day she was seen.

According to Alec Couros, an educational technology and media professor at the University of Regina, data from messaging services often routes itself through the United States.

"It's difficult to get the jurisdiction to actually figure out what actually happened and start putting those pieces together," he said.

In the United States, the Patriot Act can be used to some extent by authorities there to figure out what's going on through social media conversations.

In Canada, there are jurisdictional hoops to jump through first.

Couros said law enforcement can ask courts south of the border for a special petition to subpoena a corporation to make them release the information contained in messages sent through the application.

But that doesn't always work.

"Even if you did get the authority to get it from the company, the company doesn't necessarily give it up," Couros said.

He said companies often want to make sure that they have the consumer's privacy in mind, and every time there's a complaint, they don't want to be seen or perceived as giving away customers' information.

He cited Facebook's share value as an example of what can happen if a company is seen to be giving too much customer information to private companies.

"Because they've given so much information to private companies, their share price went down."

How much privacy is too much?

He said learning of Bali's last days, it became very apparent as to how little privacy we have in today's day and age.

Using security camera footage and information they collected from her phone, he said police were able to put together a fairly detailed look at Bali's last known 24 hours.

Video footage shows Mekayla Bali at Sacred Heart High School on the last day she was seen before her disappearance. 1:06

"There's a lot [of information] that is kept at your local provider, but when you get into the area of U.S. jurisdictions, U.S. apps, once you get into encryption, it's very, very difficult [to get information]," Couros said.

"Sometimes we have very little privacy, sometimes we have a lot. It all depends on what apps you're using and what encryption those apps might have."

Not all apps are created equally

Couros noted apps vary widely in terms of their level of security and encryption.

He said Snapchat, for example, poses challenges, as messages disappear after they're read and because only one device at a time can be logged into an account.

Couros said other popular messaging apps like Signal or Telegram Messenger have been used in a lot of ways — good and bad.

"Those are the types of tools that can be used by your average kid, or someone that's just security conscience. but it's also used by terrorists and drug dealers," he said.

"Every app itself is somewhat neutral, but depending on the purpose of the communicator, that's when it becomes really dicey."