Mixed reviews pour in for proposed Sobeys Liquor store

A proposed liquor store that would fill a long-empty lot in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood is getting mixed reviews.

Deanne Pettigrew said she's wholeheartedly against the project as proposed in the unique community. She was one of many who attended a town hall about the project on Wednesday night.

"We have a lot of microbreweries and a lot of very entrepreneurial spirit," she said.

Pettigrew spent time canvassing the opinions of nearby business owners and said almost all shared her opinion.

"Ninety per cent of who I polled said they were not in favour of it and we didn't need a 5,000 square foot liquor store within our neighbourhood off to each side within one block."

Pettigrew also raised concerns about AA meetings that were held nearby.

She said she doesn't know why people can't make their way to the liquor store on Dewdney and Lewvan. "Is it just that that they're too lazy to go?"

Longtime neighbourhood resident Gerry Ruecker said loves the idea of a liquor store in the heart of the Cathedral but he's not certain this location is the right fit.

"13th is getting busier and busier. That corner that they want to put it on is one of the busiest for pedestrian traffic," he said. "It's pretty much packed up already, so I would love to see this in Cathedral but maybe in a strip mall?"

'There are some serious concerns'

Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens said the feedback he's seen has been all over the map.

"Some people are actually quite pleased that we're potentially going to see some development on a plot of land that has sat vacant for about 30 years," he said.

He noted that some people are more inclined to support a smaller independent liquor store.

He also said increasing alcohol sales defies the push to build a healthier community.

There are some serious concerns if we're committed to a community well-being strategy. - Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens

"There are some serious concerns if we're committed to a community well-being strategy and a place where people shouldn't always be confronted with alcohol."

Stevens said parking should not be the number one concern when considering this development. He wants to see "walkability" promoted in the Cathedral neighbourhood and doesn't want more space taken over by a sprawling lot for vehicles.

​A report on the proposal will be brought to Regina planning commission and city council in April for consideration. People can submit their written feedback to city up until Feb. 12.