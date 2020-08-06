Sask. RCMP remind people to practise sober boating

Public heat warnings in parts of the province on Thursday are a good reason to escape the cities and hop on a boat, but RCMP are reminding people that reaching for a cool beer while captaining a watercraft can have the same legal consequences as drinking and driving.

Operating a boat while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs could result in heavy fines or even imprisonment in addition to the risk of harming oneself or others.

"There is no lenience when it comes to impaired operation of any vehicle," RCMP said in a statement.

With boats being considered a public place, open liquor is not allowed for anyone on a boat, including passengers. The only exception for passengers is on actual houseboats with plumbed-in sewage, cooking and sleeping facilities that is moored to a permanent mooring structure, dock or land, RCMP said in a news release.

Educating the public

Both RCMP and provincial conservation officers have the authority to enforce alcohol regulations on the water.

RCMP said officers in and around resort and lake communities patrol on the water regularly, with the majority of incidents being resolved by educating people about the dangers and consequences of impaired boating.

According to RCMP, there has only been one Criminal Code file for impaired operation of a vessel this year as of July 20.