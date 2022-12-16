Sask. snowplow operator urges drivers to slow down amid rise in crashes

Mike Holowka often works long days in the worst kinds of weather.

The snowplow operator has navigated Saskatchewan roads and highways for five years. He says other drivers, usually in a rush, are making dangerously close calls trying to pass his vehicle.

"I've personally been hit. I've personally been cut off several times on the highway. I've seen bigger trucks speed by us and end up losing," he said.

"The last thing that we want is for someone to be injured in an accident or not to be able to make it home to our families."

Holowka has already been involved in one collision while working. Thankfully, he said it happened within Regina city limits, at a slower speed, and no one was hurt.

The operator shared his experience at a provincial government news conference Thursday, highlighting safety concerns surrounding snow removal equipment on roads.

Saskatchewan's Minister of Highways Jeremy Cockrill said there have already been five collisions involving plows this season. Last winter, there were nine total.

"We are still experiencing an increase in plow hits in Saskatchewan and this is a concern," Cockrill said.

"We're here to remind folks that when you step behind the wheel, please drive with caution, slow down around snow plows and plan ahead."

Drivers can experience 'mini blizzards' behind plows

Holowka said the province's safety concerns are as much for operators as other drivers.

"Our primary focus during storms is to stay on the road and out of the ditch. We won't always see you and we won't always be looking for you. So please stay back from us," Holowka said.

He also explained what's known as the snow zone, which occurs when blading snow off the road creates a "mini blizzard" next to and behind the plow, especially in windy conditions.

"This can be hugely hazardous for you if you try to pass us," he said.

"Our plows don't have sensors or mirrors all over the place like your vehicles and we operate them with huge blind spots."

Saskatchewan snowplow operator Mike Holowka says his vehicle has been hit while working. He urges all drivers to slow down and keep distance from plows. (Matt Howard/CBC News)

In Saskatchewan, drivers must treat snow removal equipment like any other emergency vehicle.

If a snowplow is pulled over and has its blue and amber lights flashing, drivers must slow to 60 km/h and pass with caution.

If the plow is driving with flashing lights, people can pass whenever its safe to do so.

Saskatchewan snowplows pull over every 10 to 15 kilometres to let vehicles pass. The vehicles also stop at all railway crossings to ensure the plow blade will clear the track.

The Ministry of Highways encourages drivers to check the province's Highway Hotline to determine road closures and conditions before heading out.

The hotline, which is now available on a free app, is updated at least three times daily or when conditions change and warrant it.