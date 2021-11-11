Eastern Sask. still under warnings as 1st major snowfall of the season arrives

It's back to shovelling and scraping windows in Saskatchewan.

Much of the province saw its first big snowfall of the season, which started Wednesday night and continued into Thursday.

While Prince Albert has received the most snow so far, it was the northeastern grain belt that remained under a snowfall warning as of late Thursday morning.

"We generally don't end snowfall warnings until it stops snowing," said Rose Carlsen, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"We are expecting to be ending those snowfall warnings this afternoon."

Just before 11 a.m., some areas in eastern Saskatchewan remained under a snowfall warning, including Hudson Bay, Humboldt, Kamsack, Melfort and Tisdale.

Snowfall warnings were in effect for several areas in eastern Saskatchewan, including areas around Hudson Bay, Humboldt, Kamsack and Melfort.

Environment Canada ended the warnings for areas farther west such as Meadow Lake and Prince Albert, said Carlsen.

Now people in the region can catch up on shovelling all the snow that came down.

"Prince Albert is kind of our big winner [when it comes to the most amount of snow]," said Carlsen.

"We got 12 centimetres at their actual observation place and a few unofficial observations around the area that range from the 15- to 19-centimetres range."

The Meadow Lake area received 10 centimetres of snow, she said.

Environment Canada is still waiting on several reports to come in, but those are "the big ones so far," the meteorologist said.

The eastern part of the province still has some time to catch up though when it comes to snow, said Carlsen.

Not much more coming for Saskatoon, Regina

Saskatchewan's two biggest cities might see some more snow fall into the early afternoon, according to Carlsen, but "nothing crazy."

"We're expecting the snow to kind of pull out from the west throughout the day," said Carlsen.

"They're not in the heavy snow region anymore, so none of the accumulations will be very drastic. And then we're expecting kind of a clearing trend later this evening into the overnight period for both Saskatoon and Regina."

Most of the snowfall is done for Thursday in Saskatoon, according to Rose Carlsen, a meteorologist with Environment Canada. (CBC/Theresa Kliem)

People planning to travel in Saskatchewan Thursday should be careful, Carlsen said.

The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline warns of icy or slippery sections and drifting snow on some roads, especially in the eastern and northern regions of the province.

Travel is not recommended on several highways around Tisdale and Melfort, or on Highway 1 near Regina, from the junction of Highway 6 to Belle Plaine.

For those who are staying home, anyone planning to get their toboggans out for the season might be disappointed — the snow may not stick around in some parts of Saskatchewan, Carlsen said.

It may remain in some areas farther north, but she expects to see some melting due to more temperature variations still ahead.